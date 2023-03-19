Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 80,628,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,367,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

