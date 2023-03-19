InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

IDCC traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $72.59. The company had a trading volume of 982,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,101. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,023 shares of company stock worth $1,691,327 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in InterDigital by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 62.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

