International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

IBM traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.69. 37,400,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,237. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

