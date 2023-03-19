Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 8.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW opened at $81.20 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

