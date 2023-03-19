Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 298,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.