Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as low as $9.47. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 94,681 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
