Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as low as $9.47. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 94,681 shares trading hands.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

