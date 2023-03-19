Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 567,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,149,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,402,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,341,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,740 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,184,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

