Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $305.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

