Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.6% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

