Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $140.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.73. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $210.40. The firm has a market cap of $266 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investors Title in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth $230,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

