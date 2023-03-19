IoTeX (IOTX) Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. IoTeX has a total market cap of $249.59 million and $9.85 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001488 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00360804 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,397.25 or 0.26224524 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.
About IoTeX
IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,913,702 coins. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
