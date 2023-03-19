IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.81.

IQV stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.67.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

