iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.93.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.