iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Macroview Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after buying an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IEFA opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

