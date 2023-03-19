iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,671,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,993,947. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

