iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDO stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.30.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

