iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Holdings Trimmed by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $22.63 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

