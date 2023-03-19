iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,174,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $103.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

