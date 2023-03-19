iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

