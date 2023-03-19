iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.