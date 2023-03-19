iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Raised by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 96,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,856,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 103,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,270. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

