iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lessened by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 8.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after acquiring an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 276,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

