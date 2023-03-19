iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $108.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

