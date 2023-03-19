iStar (NYSE:STAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

iStar stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. iStar has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in iStar by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iStar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

