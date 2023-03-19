iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($6.43) EPS.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ITOS opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $504.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,089,000 after buying an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after buying an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

