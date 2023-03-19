Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Shares of FIVE opened at $193.40 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 3,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

