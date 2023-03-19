Jenkins Wealth Buys New Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Jenkins Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 478,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 56.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,195,000 after buying an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 37.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 401,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HESM opened at $25.99 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $108,780.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $108,780.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

