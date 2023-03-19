Jenkins Wealth Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Icahn Enterprises comprises 0.4% of Jenkins Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $50.91 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,739.09%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

