Jenkins Wealth Makes New $43.29 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 308,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,289,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 17.4% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VTV opened at $132.75 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

