Jenkins Wealth Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,141,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $195.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

