Jenkins Wealth Makes New Investment in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Jenkins Wealth owned approximately 0.11% of Spok at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Stock Down 1.0 %

Spok stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.27. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Spok

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is 114.68%.

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 7,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $76,269.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 7,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $76,269.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 829,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,162,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,860.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,289 shares of company stock worth $225,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

