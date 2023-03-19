Jenkins Wealth Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Jenkins Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.19. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

