Jenkins Wealth Purchases Shares of 6,231 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

GLD stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

