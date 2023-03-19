Jenkins Wealth Takes $1.14 Million Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Ecopetrol comprises approximately 0.5% of Jenkins Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ecopetrol by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,984,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.