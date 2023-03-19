Jenkins Wealth Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE PMT opened at $11.36 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

