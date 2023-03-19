Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $57.30 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

