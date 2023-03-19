Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 256,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,698. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $271,041.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,048.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

