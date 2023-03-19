Keep Network (KEEP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $850,391.65

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $177.79 million and $850,391.65 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

