KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.87.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 70,675,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,399,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.62.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

