Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $125.37. 5,456,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,270. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

