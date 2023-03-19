Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) & Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Critical Survey

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Aviation Société anonyme 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has a consensus price target of $187.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a consensus price target of $400.00, indicating a potential upside of 918.33%. Given Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is more favorable than Dassault Aviation Société anonyme.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A $53.82 3.14 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A $10.16 3.87

This table compares Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

(Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels. This segment also provides winches for mooring, anchor handling, and special systems for offshore vessels, tugs, marine vessels, and various other classes of vessel, as well as cranes; hydro-acoustics; autonomous underwater vessels and solutions for autonomous maritime vessels; and products related to fisheries, systems for underwater mapping, and sensors and solutions for specialist vessels. The KDA segment offers various systems and services to the defense industry. It offers air defense and combat systems, sonars, and navigation for marine vessels and submarines, as well as integrated command and control systems; remote tower solutions for airports; remote control weapon stations for land-based vehicles and marine vessels; products for military tactical communication; naval strike and air-to-surface missiles; and lightweight composite and titanium components for F-35 combat aircraft. This segment also provides components and services to the space industry, as well as port monitoring systems; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The KDI segment focuses on digitalization within the oil and gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. The company operates primarily in Norway, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was founded in 1814 and is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.