KonPay (KON) Price Reaches $0.0854 on Top Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $122.91 million and $20.74 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

