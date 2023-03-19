Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 939,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,570. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 167.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

