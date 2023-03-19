Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 391,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,690. The company has a market cap of $987.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

