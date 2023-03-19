Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 391,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,690. The company has a market cap of $987.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.80.
Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.