KT (NYSE:KT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KT. Nomura downgraded KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
KT Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE KT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,500. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About KT
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
