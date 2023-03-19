KT (NYSE:KT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KT. Nomura downgraded KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded KT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

NYSE KT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,500. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in KT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

