Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $315.21 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Kusama has a total market cap of $315.21 million and $26.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $36.66 or 0.00134354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot’s wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.

By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

