KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 143,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,779. The firm has a market cap of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 620.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.