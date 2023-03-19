KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of KVH Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.87. 143,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,779. The firm has a market cap of $189.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.56. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
