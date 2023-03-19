L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $195.25 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

