La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,417. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 30,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

