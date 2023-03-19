Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

